Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SCNow
SCNow Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Hattie Lee Lynch
FUNERAL HOME
Smith's Funeral Home of Florence
307 S. Johns Street
Florence, SC
Hattie Lee Lynch , of Florence, died Friday, July 2, 2021. The family will receive friends at 2017 Barnswell Drive, Florence. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Home of Florence.
Published by SCNow on Jul. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
10
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
The Strive Hard Educational, Recreational and Enrichment Center,
312 South Ravenel Street, Florence, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Smith's Funeral Home of Florence
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Smith's Funeral Home of Florence.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
My Dearest Cousin...You was like a mother to me. We all grew up together as a big family. God has called home one of his angel and you will truly be missed. Rest in peace my cousin, until we meet again!
Deneen DuRant
Family
November 7, 2021
May God continue to shower the Family with comfort, love, peace and strength.
Lorestine D. Hunter
July 10, 2021
May God Bless you and your family. Love and prayers.
Betty Gee
Friend
July 10, 2021
Condolences to the family. Ms. Hattie provided wisdom and laughter to all during our years or working together. She will be missed,
Ruby M. Glover
July 9, 2021
My condolences to the family. WE ARE SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS GOD BLESS ALL OF YOU.
Julian Thomas
July 5, 2021
Our condolences to the family
Eva Davis & Van
July 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results