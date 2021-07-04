The Strive Hard Educational, Recreational and Enrichment Center,
312 South Ravenel Street, Florence, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Smith's Funeral Home of Florence
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Smith's Funeral Home of Florence.
6 Entries
My Dearest Cousin...You was like a mother to me. We all grew up together as a big family. God has called home one of his angel and you will truly be missed. Rest in peace my cousin, until we meet again!
Deneen DuRant
Family
November 7, 2021
May God continue to shower the
Family with comfort, love, peace
and strength.
Lorestine D. Hunter
July 10, 2021
May God Bless you and your family. Love and prayers.
Betty Gee
Friend
July 10, 2021
Condolences to the family. Ms. Hattie provided wisdom and laughter to all during our years or working together. She will be missed,
Ruby M. Glover
July 9, 2021
My condolences to the family. WE ARE SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS GOD BLESS ALL OF YOU.