MARION -- Helen Lynn Hartwick, 67, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at her home. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Palmetto Memorial Gardens, directed by Richardson Funeral Home. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the service will be live streamed on the Richardson Funeral Home (Marion, SC) Facebook page for all those unable to attend.

Mrs. Hartwick was born in Wilmington, NC, a daughter of the late Helen Nettles. She was retired from Blue Cross/Blue Shield and was a Methodist by faith.

Surviving is her husband of 42 years, Maynard J. "Junior" Hartwick, Jr. of the home.

Published by SCNow on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
4
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Palmetto Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by:
Richardson Funeral Home - Marion
