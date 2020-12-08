Helen Woodle



DILLON -- Graveside services for Helen Woodle Quick-Cooke will be held 3:00 p.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Greenlawn Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday at Cooper Funeral Home.



Mrs. Quick-Cooke, 86, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020 at McLeod Medical in Dillon.



Born in Dillon County, SC, January 29, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Willie Henry Woodle, Sr. and Mary Bethea Woodle. She was a member of First Baptist Church.



Survivors include her son, Henry Charlton "Charles" Quick, III (Anita) of Dillon; daughters, Darlene Quick and Kathryne L. Quick, both of Dillon; grandchildren, Megan Quick Handy (Ramone), and Henry Chad Quick (Cindy); great-grandchildren, Isaac Terry and Baylor Handy; brother, Jimmy Woodle (Kitty) of Ft. Lauderdale, FL.



Mrs. Quick-Cooke was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Henry Charlton Quick, Jr. and Lacy Earl Cooke; and her brother, W. H. Woodle, Jr.



Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 400 N. 4th Avenue, Dillon, SC 29536.



