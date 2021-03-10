Helen Darlene



Quick



DILLON - Graveside services for Helen Darlene Quick will be held 3:00 p.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Greenlawn Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation will be held after graveside service.



Ms. Quick, 56 passed away Monday, March 8, 2021 at her residence after a courageous battle with cancer.



Born in Florence, SC, September 4, 1964, she was the daughter of the late Henry Charlton Quick, Jr. and the late Helen Woodle Quick-Cooke. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Dillon. She graduated from Dillon High School in 1983 and continued her education at Florence-Darlington Technical College, before returning back to Coke College and graduating with her Bachelor of Science degree in 1998. She carried her talents to the textile industry and worked in administration at Dixianna, Oak River, and Gilford Industries.



Survivors include her brother, Henry Charlton "Charles" Quick, III (Anita) and sister Kathryne L. Quick, both of Dillon; niece, Megan Quick Handy (Ramone) and nephew, Henry Chad Quick (Cindy); two great-nephews, Isaac Terry and Baylor Handy; uncle, Jimmy Woodle (Kitty) of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; cousins, Monica Bradley (John) and Timothy of San Antonio, TX, Diane Woodle of New York, NY, and Jim Woodle Greenville and her fur babies, Dixie and Lena.



Ms. Quick was preceded in death by her parents.



Special thanks to Anita Hunt for all the care and love shown to Darlene throughout the years. Also special thanks to Crystal with Regency Hospice and her home health nurse Candice.



Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 400 N. 4th Avenue, Dillon, SC 29536.



Published by SCNow on Mar. 10, 2021.