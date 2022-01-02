This one really touch my my dear 1st cousin HENRY LEE the man who never ever met a stranger the man who took the time to listen an lend a hand.Henry Lee loved his family an he loved the Lord an he was always excited about telling you about Christ.Annie I truly know what you're going thur right now I sat in the same seat 4 yrs ago.His love for you was never ending along with the the girls whom he was so proud an the grand his love for you'll was priceless. Henry will truly be missed in many areas he gave so much of his self he gave employment to ppl that needed a chance or a 2nd chance he worked tireless an was truly proud of his work. Bc of the conditions now an not being able to visit my heart is there with you'll an my cousin Gloria.Youll are in my prayers.There arent many words I can say to ease the pain yet I know PRAYER gives strength. I PRAY for each one today an beyond. I will truly miss 1 of my fave cousins..REST ON HENRY LEE LOVE JACQUELINE&FAMILY

Jacqueline Gattison Family January 2, 2022