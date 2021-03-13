Menu
Henry McElveen
FUNERAL HOME
Ideal Funeral Parlor Inc
106 E Darlington St
Florence, SC
Henry

McElveen

Celebration of Life for Henry McElveen, Sr. will be conducted at 12 noon, TODAY in Sunset Memory Gardens. He transitioned on Monday, March 8th in a local hospital after an illness.

Left to cherish his precious memories include his sons; Barry (Jenice) Green, Marvin McElveen and Henry McElveen, Jr., nine grandchildren, two brothers; Bright McElveen and Tommy (Roseanna) McElveen, four sisters; Martha McAllister, Margaret Williams, Clara (Tommie) Cooper and Betty McFadden, four sister in laws, two special friends and a host of other relatives and friends.

Memorials and condolences may be mailed to Ideal Funeral Parlor, 106 E. Darlington Street, SC 29506 or you may visit www.idealfuneral.com to leave a message for the family.
Published by SCNow on Mar. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Sunset Memory Gardens
2615 Alligator Road, Effingham, SC
