Henry
McElveen
Celebration of Life for Henry McElveen, Sr. will be conducted at 12 noon, TODAY in Sunset Memory Gardens. He transitioned on Monday, March 8th in a local hospital after an illness.
Left to cherish his precious memories include his sons; Barry (Jenice) Green, Marvin McElveen and Henry McElveen, Jr., nine grandchildren, two brothers; Bright McElveen and Tommy (Roseanna) McElveen, four sisters; Martha McAllister, Margaret Williams, Clara (Tommie) Cooper and Betty McFadden, four sister in laws, two special friends and a host of other relatives and friends.
Memorials and condolences may be mailed to Ideal Funeral Parlor, 106 E. Darlington Street, SC 29506 or you may visit www.idealfuneral.com
to leave a message for the family.
Published by SCNow on Mar. 13, 2021.