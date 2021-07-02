To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Kelvin and I knew Heyward through Aunt Eloise and the Miller reunions at Lake Swamp Church. He always made us feel welcome and went out of his way to get to know us. Whenever I ran into him in Florence he picked up where we left off and always asked about my my parents. He was a true southern gentleman in every way.
Sandy and Kelvin Cook, Mullins SC
July 5, 2021
We are thankful to have known such an energetic and fun loving man. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. We will continue to keep the family in our prayers.
Will and Ashlee
July 5, 2021
Deepest condolences for your heartbreaking loss.
Marilyn Marmor Wallace
Other
July 3, 2021
Condolences for your heartbreaking loss.
Marilyn Marmor Wallace
July 3, 2021
Uncle Heyward will be in my heart forever! Has known me since I was born, great memories! Stole my 1st Blue Ribbon Beer out of his cooler at Cherry Grove Beach woodmen camp !! He caught me !!! He and Aunt Sylvia Feed me
more times than I remember! Great memories, Greater Love
Randall Bailey
Family
July 2, 2021
Heyward was a wonderful man.
My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Maria
Family
July 2, 2021
Really gonna miss this great man. They don't make many like Heyward anymore. Prayers and Love to the family.