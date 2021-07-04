Heyward
Miller
Heyward Miller, whose 86 years were defined by love, active living and joy, left this world suddenly on July 1 to join his heavenly family. He will be sorely missed in the time ahead, but all are comforted by the promise of a blessed reunion in His presence one day.
Mr. Miller, affectionately called "Grandpa" or "Papoo" by his grandchildren, great grandchildren and close friends, never met a stranger and never lacked for a tall tale about a golf match or league bowling night. He cherished his family, was devoted to his wife of 62 years, Sylvia, and always reflected a remarkable cheerfulness and optimism. His smile was contagious and his loyalty fierce.
A son of the late Mattie Shelley Miller and John Clifford Miller, Heyward grew up a sharecropper in Horry County. His passions included golfing, fishing, Ford Trucks, NASCAR, dancing, singing, spending time with his family, and bowling. He served with distinction in the Korean War for the US ARMY. He later retired from Consolidated Freightway after 38 years of devoted service. He was a member of Lake Swamp Baptist Church in Loris and attended Mizpah Baptist Church in Florence.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter Susan Miller Boling; sisters Eloise Hammond, Rita Miller, and Freida Miller; and brothers J.C. Miller; Walter "Red" Miller, and Horace Miller. Surviving are his wife Sylvia Ann Bailey Miller; his daughters: Celeste Porter, Terry Miller, and Leslie (Brian) Shaffer; seven grandchildren: Ryan Porter; Jenna (Adam) Swindler; Jamie (Carmen) Smith; Dawson Briggs; Kimrey, Kaiden, and Kellyn Shaffer; seven great grandchildren: Anna Reese and Mayson Kate Swindler; Miller, Leighton, Ava Gray, and Shaffer Smith; and Leah Porter, all of Florence, and three sisters: Ava Gray Bullard; Jenny (Murphy) Hobbs, and June Grainger.
Visitation will be held at Mizpah Baptist Church on Monday, July 5, 2021, from 2:00pm – 3:00pm, with the funeral service immediately following. Graveside Service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mizpah Baptist Church at 233 North Price Road, Florence, South Carolina 29506.
