Hilda M.
Schatz
Hilda M. Schatz, 85, of Florence, SC, passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.
Mrs. Schatz was born the daughter of the late Jewell McCrackin Mullis and Emmett Bardeau Mullis. She worked at the Career Center with Florence School District 1 as a bookkeeper for 40 plus years and retired when she was 77. She was a previous member of Cross and Crown Lutheran Church and loved gardening and her fur baby, Lizzie.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Edward L. Schatz; brother, James Mullis and sister, Joann Mullis.
Mrs. Schatz is survived by her sons, Kevin Lane (Melinda) and Michael Lane; daughter, Jennifer Weintraub (Curt); step-sons, Tim Schatz and Chris Schatz; and grandchildren, Brandon Lane, Brianna Weintraub (Jason Strom) and David Weintraub (Miranda Chapman).
Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 PM on Monday, January 3, 2022, at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Florence National Cemetery.
Family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to HOPE Fund, P. O. Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502-0551
Published by SCNow on Dec. 31, 2021.