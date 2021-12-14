Menu
Horace Clinton Sessions
FUNERAL HOME
Cain Funeral Home - Palmetto Crematory
512 W 2nd Loop Road
Florence, SC
Horace Clinton

Sessions

Horace Clinton Sessions, 80, of Florence, SC, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021. Mr. Sessions was born in Georgetown, SC a son of the late Dudley Clifton and Leila Mae Huggins Sessions. He served in the SC Army National Guard for six years and retired after 30 years from JP Stevens and Delta Mills as the Plant Manager. After his retirement, he went to work as a supervisor with DSS. Mr. Sessions loved cutting grass and riding his tractor to take care of his land. He was a very hard worker and a loving and dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. He is preceded in death in addition to his parents by a sister, Debra Smith and a dear friend, Heyward Langley. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Catherine Baxley Sessions; two daughters, Chanda Sessions Huggins (Darian) and Dayan Sessions Warner (Jay); a son, Clint Sessions; eight grandchildren, Taylor Sessions, Lee Huggins, Madison Warner, Jessica Sessions, Morgan Warner, Erin Huggins, Max Warner and Rachel Huggins; the apple of his eye, his great-granddaughter, Karsyn Sessions; a brother, David Sessions (Carol); two sisters, Pam Jones (Carroll) and Sharon Jones (Glen); a brother-in-law, Oliver Smith (Gladys); a dear friend, Willie Von Langley; and a number of nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 11:30 – 12:30 PM on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Cain Calcutt Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 1:00 PM in the Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the PKD Foundation, co American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852 or https://secure.kidneyfund.org/.

Cain Calcutt Funeral Home

Florence, South Carolina

www.cainfuneralhome.com
Published by SCNow on Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
11:30a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Cain Funeral Home - Palmetto Crematory
512 W 2nd Loop Road Post Office Box 12610, Florence, SC
Dec
16
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel
SC
Funeral services provided by:
Cain Funeral Home - Palmetto Crematory
My heart is breaking. Many memories of him in my childhood. Sending hugs and prayers
Lisa Worley
Friend
December 15, 2021
We are sorry for your loss. We are praying for you all.
Mirial Gainer and Rachel Rogers
Friend
December 14, 2021
Cat....Betty and I were so sorry to hear about Horace. We have often thought about you guys going back to the days of the remodel. Our prayers go out to you and the family and may our Heavenly Father fill the void in your life at this time.
Jimmy David
Friend
December 14, 2021
