Mr. Hoyt L. Holt, 91, widower of Avis B. Holt, passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 8, 2020.
Mr. Holt was born December 11, 1928 in Nichols, SC. He was the son of Harvey L. and Mae Holt. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, Papa and Great Grandpapa. He was retired from the automobile industry and former co-owner of Holt Motor Company. He was a member of Mullins First Baptist Church, where he had served in many capacities for over 66 years. He was an ordained Deacon, Sunday School teacher, and served on various committees. Late in life he thoroughly enjoyed being a member of the Who-So-Ever-Will Sunday School Class.
Mr. Holt is predeceased by his wife, Avis B. Holt; his parents; his sister, Mrs. Addie Catherine Shine of Latta, SC; and his brother, Mr. John Holt of Mullins, SC.
Mr. Holt is survived by his Children: Rusty Holt of Savannah, GA, Sue Holt of North Myrtle Beach, SC, and Billy and Vicki Holt of Greenville, SC. He is also survived by five Grandchildren: Jarrod (Amanda) Holt of Brunswick, GA, Brianne (Matt) Jones of Greer, SC, Kaley (Curtis) Saffian of Savannah, GA, Will (Jaime) Holt of Greer, SC, and Hannah (Clayton) Perry of Greenville, SC; 13 great grandchildren; a Sister: Mrs. Bobbie Cook of Lake View, SC; and a Sister-in-Law: Mrs. Ruth Holt of Mullins, SC.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, December 12 at Cedardale Cemetery in Mullins, SC, with the Rev. Robbie Baxley officiating. Use of masks and social distancing are encouraged. The family will receive friends and well-wishers following the service at the cemetery. The family will be at the home on 212 Azalea Drive, Mullins, S.C. Cox-Collins Funeral Home of Mullins is assisting the family.
The family request that memorials be made to the Mullins First Baptist Church, PO Box 443, Mullins, SC 29574.
So sorry for your loss. Keeping the family in our thoughts and prayers.
Lynn Rogers
December 13, 2020
I grew up in Lake View and knew the Holt family through Mrs. Bobbie Cook. She was my first grade teacher and my dad worked for her husband for many years. I have many fond memories of Mr. Hoyt from my childhood and many visits to Holt Motor Company. He was always present and pleased to see my dad. I know Daddy thought the world of him.
I had no idea that he had family here in the Upstate and was in fact, so close to me. I live in Greer.
He definitely made a lasting impression on me and most definitely a good one.
I´m so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are for the family at this time.
Mr. Hoyt was a good one.
Wendy Grainger Pittman
December 10, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Mr. Hoyt’s life was a well lived life.
Barbara Anderson
Friend
December 10, 2020
Hoyt, I'm happy to have been a part of your family all of these years. Prayers and sympathy are with your children and grand children. You have always been a great friend to me. I love you and will miss you.
Ruth Holt
Family
December 10, 2020
To the Holt family; myself and the team at Hilltop of Greenville Memory Care want to thank you for the time that you allowed us to love your father. No words can express our sympathy at your loss. Hoyt will forever hold a special place in our hearts here.
Kayla Howard
December 10, 2020
The news of hoyt’s passing brings back many kind memories of how he and family went about being so generous to all in contact..