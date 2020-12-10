Hoyt L.



Holt



Mr. Hoyt L. Holt, 91, widower of Avis B. Holt, passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 8, 2020.



Mr. Holt was born December 11, 1928 in Nichols, SC. He was the son of Harvey L. and Mae Holt. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, Papa and Great Grandpapa. He was retired from the automobile industry and former co-owner of Holt Motor Company. He was a member of Mullins First Baptist Church, where he had served in many capacities for over 66 years. He was an ordained Deacon, Sunday School teacher, and served on various committees. Late in life he thoroughly enjoyed being a member of the Who-So-Ever-Will Sunday School Class.



Mr. Holt is predeceased by his wife, Avis B. Holt; his parents; his sister, Mrs. Addie Catherine Shine of Latta, SC; and his brother, Mr. John Holt of Mullins, SC.



Mr. Holt is survived by his Children: Rusty Holt of Savannah, GA, Sue Holt of North Myrtle Beach, SC, and Billy and Vicki Holt of Greenville, SC. He is also survived by five Grandchildren: Jarrod (Amanda) Holt of Brunswick, GA, Brianne (Matt) Jones of Greer, SC, Kaley (Curtis) Saffian of Savannah, GA, Will (Jaime) Holt of Greer, SC, and Hannah (Clayton) Perry of Greenville, SC; 13 great grandchildren; a Sister: Mrs. Bobbie Cook of Lake View, SC; and a Sister-in-Law: Mrs. Ruth Holt of Mullins, SC.



A graveside service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, December 12 at Cedardale Cemetery in Mullins, SC, with the Rev. Robbie Baxley officiating. Use of masks and social distancing are encouraged. The family will receive friends and well-wishers following the service at the cemetery. The family will be at the home on 212 Azalea Drive, Mullins, S.C. Cox-Collins Funeral Home of Mullins is assisting the family.



The family request that memorials be made to the Mullins First Baptist Church, PO Box 443, Mullins, SC 29574.



Published by SCNow on Dec. 10, 2020.