Hubbard G.
Clapper Jr.
MARION -- Hubbard G. Clapper, Jr. 72, passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021 at MUSC in Florence. A memorial service will be held, with full Military and Masonic Rites at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Richardson Funeral Home.
Hub was born in Giessen, Germany the son of the late Hubbard G. Clapper, Sr. and Eleanor Lelia Clapper (Petie). He was a veteran, having honorably served his country in the United States Marine Corps and the US Coast Guard. In his early years he served as a Police Officer in Central Florida and proudly served as a volunteer firefighter in Orlando, FL at Station 50 (Holden Heights) where he eventually became a fire commissioner. His life took him on many journeys where he became a jack-of-all trades, but ultimately landed in a career selling ambulances.
He was involved in a multitude of groups, including The Old West Society of Minnesota, Clan Douglas, The Sons of Confederate Veterans, 7th Brigade Honor Guard, Pee Dee Light Artillery, The American Legion, Ancient and Free Masons of South Carolina, The National Rifle Association, The Military Order of the Stars and Bars, and Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War.
Surviving are his wife, Jerry Anne Clapper; son, James Lee Clapper and daughter, Jessica Lynn Clapper. To honor his love of history, the family asks that in lieu of flowers you make a donation the Hub Clapper Historical Fund at Francis Marion University (see information below).
Due to the current status of the COVID-19 pandemic, we encourage you to join us in celebrating Hub's life using this link: https://bit.ly/HubClapper
The service and the zoom meeting from the link above will begin Saturday, September 11th at 2PM, but you may join as early as 1:30. If you have any questions, please email the family at [email protected]
The Hub Clapper Historical Fund: https://connect.fmarion.edu/hub-clapper-historical-fund
Should you wish to donate via check instead, please send it to: Hub Clapper Historical Fund, Education Foundation, Francis Marion University PO Box 100547 Florence, SC 29501.
An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net
.
Published by SCNow on Sep. 8, 2021.