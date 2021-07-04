Menu
Hubert Gray
Cain Funeral Home - Palmetto Crematory
512 W 2nd Loop Road
Florence, SC
Hubert

Gray

Hubert Gray, 90, of Florence, SC, passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. He was born in Oxford, Ohio, a son of the late Matt and Mary Napier Gray. He is also preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Amelia Meeks Gray; a sister, Verla Laird; and three brothers, Foister "Frosty" Gray, Danny Gray and Matt Gray. Mr. Gray served in the US Army during the Korean War. He worked for over 4 decades in the magazine distribution industry with the majority of the time managing the Pee Dee News in Florence. He was a member of the VFW and the Elks Lodge. He loved golfing and fishing. He is survived by his children, Marvin (Paula) Gray, Wayne (Tammy) Gray, Becky (Bill) Madison and Debbie Fryer; grandchildren, Shana Poston, David Poston, Justin (Heather) Gray, Stephen Ellis, Emily (Austin) Grantham, Mary Beth (Shannon) Hutchinson, Jerralynne Thomas, Samuel (Maria) Fryer and Markus (Rachel) Horne; fourteen great grandchildren; and a number of loving nieces and nephews. A graveside service with military honors, directed by Cain Calcutt Funeral Home, will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, July 9, 2021 in the Florence National Cemetery. A special thank you to the staff at the Manor in Florence, SC and to Pruitt Hospice, for their heartfelt professional care during his time there. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the VFW or to a charity of one's choice.

Florence, South Carolina

www.cainfuneralhome.com

Published by SCNow on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
9
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Florence National Cemetery
803 E National Cemetery Road, Florence, SC
Jul
9
Inurnment
2:30p.m.
Florence National Cemetery
803 E National Cemetery Road, Florence, SC
Cain Funeral Home - Palmetto Crematory
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Thomas and Johnnie Wright
July 5, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss He will be truly missed. Sending prayers and lots of love to you and your family
Jeannette Huber & Jerry Angelo
Friend
July 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results