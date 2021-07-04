Hubert
Gray
Hubert Gray, 90, of Florence, SC, passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. He was born in Oxford, Ohio, a son of the late Matt and Mary Napier Gray. He is also preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Amelia Meeks Gray; a sister, Verla Laird; and three brothers, Foister "Frosty" Gray, Danny Gray and Matt Gray. Mr. Gray served in the US Army during the Korean War. He worked for over 4 decades in the magazine distribution industry with the majority of the time managing the Pee Dee News in Florence. He was a member of the VFW and the Elks Lodge. He loved golfing and fishing. He is survived by his children, Marvin (Paula) Gray, Wayne (Tammy) Gray, Becky (Bill) Madison and Debbie Fryer; grandchildren, Shana Poston, David Poston, Justin (Heather) Gray, Stephen Ellis, Emily (Austin) Grantham, Mary Beth (Shannon) Hutchinson, Jerralynne Thomas, Samuel (Maria) Fryer and Markus (Rachel) Horne; fourteen great grandchildren; and a number of loving nieces and nephews. A graveside service with military honors, directed by Cain Calcutt Funeral Home, will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, July 9, 2021 in the Florence National Cemetery. A special thank you to the staff at the Manor in Florence, SC and to Pruitt Hospice, for their heartfelt professional care during his time there. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the VFW or to a charity of one's choice
.
Published by SCNow on Jul. 4, 2021.