Dr. Hugh
Coleman
Dr. Hugh V Coleman, 93, passed away at McCloud Hospice House on Friday, June 18, 2021. Funeral Services will be at First United Methodist Church in Marion SC at 11 am, Wednesday, June 23. Graveside service flowing at Devotional Gardens in Mullins, SC. The family will receive friends starting at 10 am prior to the service. The service will be streamed live on the Richardson Funeral Home Facebook page
Dr. Coleman was born in Columbia, SC, the son of the late H Victor Coleman and Mary Knight Coleman. He got his B.S. degree from the University of South Carolina and is M.D. from the Medical University of South Carolina.
Dr. Coleman practiced General Surgery in Marion, SC from 1960 to 1998. After retirement he was instrumental in forming the Recovering Professionals Program, a program the helps Health Care Professionals with substance abuse problems. In March, 2002, Dr. Coleman received South Carolina's highest award, The Order of the Palmetto, presented by Gov. Hodges at the governor's Mansion for being a catalyst in the creation of the Recovering Professionals Program.
Hugh had many other accomplishments that are too numerous to mention. He was a high achiever and excelled at everything did.
Preceding him are his wife, Joyce Joyner Coleman and his son, Philip Joyner Coleman. Surviving are his children are Hugh Victor Coleman, Jr, Kathryn Coleman Smith (Bruce), Christopher Michael Coleman. His greatest treasures were his 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, McLeod Hospice, or Marion County Animal Shelter.
An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net
Published by SCNow on Jun. 22, 2021.