FLORENCE, S.C. -- Funeral Service for Mother Ida Ruth Green will be conducted 11 AM, Monday, September 13, 2021 at Smith Field, 307 S. Johns Street, Florence, SC 29506. Interment will follow directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence.
Mother Ida Ruth Green, the daughter of Abner and Sarah Wilds was born on October 19, 1933 in Florence, South Carolina. On Monday, September 6, 2021, she entered into eternal and peaceful rest to be with her Lord and Savior.
Mother Green was educated in Florence County Public Schools. She graduated from Wilson High School in 1951 and later from Morris College in 1955 in Sumter, SC..
She was an elementary school teacher for more than thirty-seven years. She taught in Florence, Marion, and Georgetown County Schools.
She was married the to late Reverend C.W. Green.
Mother Green served as First Lady and church musician along beside Reverend Green for approximately forty years prior to his death.
She leaves cherish precious memories a devoted loving son, Henry "Hank" (Lorraine) Jones; four grandchildren, to include Carlton B. Jones, whom she raised as her own, Regina M. Gregg; Myeshia Powell, and Christopher Daniels; four great grandchildren, Hailee R. Sumpter, Haance R. Sumpter, Janiyah L. Jones, and Ja'Rielle L. Powell; a sister, Mable Gaither; four stepchildren, Henry Green, Joseph Green, Shelby Green, and Dwight Green; one sister-in-law, Jodell Bush; and a host of nephews, nieces, other relatives, and friends.
Henry, Lorraine, and Mable, our deepest condolences are sent your way today. Cousin Ida (Sugar), was an Amazing Woman, mother, sister, family member and friend that has left us, but we're so grateful for the love, compassion, kindness and great memories that she left behind!
We're holding you close at heart in thoughts and prayers while asking the Lord to please bring peace, comfort and strength for each need you may face during this difficult time.
We know that in time, God's hope-filled promises will bring comfort to your soul and peace to your hearts.
The late Dorothy Howell Ray and the Shipman family are so very sorry for our loss. Know that you will continue to be in our thoughts & prayers as we ask God to forever hold you close.
Cousin Ida, you were a good and faithful servant. Rest in peace.