Henry, Lorraine, and Mable, our deepest condolences are sent your way today. Cousin Ida (Sugar), was an Amazing Woman, mother, sister, family member and friend that has left us, but we're so grateful for the love, compassion, kindness and great memories that she left behind! We're holding you close at heart in thoughts and prayers while asking the Lord to please bring peace, comfort and strength for each need you may face during this difficult time. We know that in time, God's hope-filled promises will bring comfort to your soul and peace to your hearts. The late Dorothy Howell Ray and the Shipman family are so very sorry for our loss. Know that you will continue to be in our thoughts & prayers as we ask God to forever hold you close. Cousin Ida, you were a good and faithful servant. Rest in peace.

Jon & Alice Shipman Fozard September 13, 2021