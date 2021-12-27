My sincere and deepest Condolences to the Kennedy, Haynes, Wilson and Burnette families. Mother Kennedy was a special Woman of God, Grace, Class and Presence. She set an example for so many of us at 34th Street Church of God. I remember the days working in the Fellowship Hall helping with decorations and serving under her guidance. Mother Kennedy knew how she wanted things done. Everything had to be elegant, grand and spectacular. I enjoyed going to her home to celebrate many occasions. Always so welcoming. Mother Kennedy was one of the best cooks in town. I cherish all the times I got to spend with her and Brother Kennedy. Two of my favorite people because they cared and believed in you. To the Kennedy and Haynes Family, I know you will miss your mother, grandmother and sister dearly, but her memories and gifts live on in you. Rest in Peace Mother Kennedy.

Dannetta Whaley Friend December 30, 2021