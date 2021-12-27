Condolences to the family. May God be your comfort and strength.
HELENA GREEN
Classmate
January 5, 2022
My Condolences To The Kennedy Family, I had the pleasure of having Mrs Kennedy for my Physical Education Teacher at Brandon Sr High in 1980,I am so sorry to hear of her passing but as we know to be absent from the body is to be Present with Our Lord, And she Truly was a True Servant of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Franga McBride
Student
January 4, 2022
It was my pleasure to work with Mrs. Kennedy at Young Middle School. May the love of God and the gift of time bring comfort and healing. Sending caring prayers to the family.
JoAnne Reed
Coworker
January 2, 2022
Sincere Condolences to the Wilson, Kennedy, Haynes and Burnette Families. Sis. Kennedy loved 34th Street Church of God and her Pastor, Bishop Thomas Scott and Family. It showed in her diligent, unselfish and devoted work for the Lord. I observed one of her joys being Christmas time where she would incorporate members in decorating the sanctuary. She took pride in making waffles from scratch for year end celebration that took place after the service. She loved celebrating Jesus. Upon my Dad's passing, she took the time along with some of her family members in driving us to the airport and was there to pick us up upon our return. She was a Loving, Compassionate and Friendly person with an infectious smile that warms your heart and made you feel welcome. Some things never end like love, memory and the legacy of a life that meant so much.
Esther Moitt
Friend
January 2, 2022
Prayers and condolences to the family. I shall always have fond memories of Sis. Kennedy at 34th St. May God's comforting love surround the family with lasting memories.
Alexis C
December 31, 2021
Prayers of comfort are extended to the family. Sweet and precious memories of a strong, delicate, hospitable woman will linger in our hearts for years to come. <3
Von
December 30, 2021
My sincere and deepest Condolences to the Kennedy, Haynes, Wilson and Burnette families. Mother Kennedy was a special Woman of God, Grace, Class and Presence. She set an example for so many of us at 34th Street Church of God. I remember the days working in the Fellowship Hall helping with decorations and serving under her guidance. Mother Kennedy knew how she wanted things done. Everything had to be elegant, grand and spectacular. I enjoyed going to her home to celebrate many occasions. Always so welcoming. Mother Kennedy was one of the best cooks in town. I cherish all the times I got to spend with her and Brother Kennedy. Two of my favorite people because they cared and believed in you. To the Kennedy and Haynes Family, I know you will miss your mother, grandmother and sister dearly, but her memories and gifts live on in you. Rest in Peace Mother Kennedy.
Dannetta Whaley
Friend
December 30, 2021
The Konopski's
December 30, 2021
My deepest condolences to the Wilson, Kennedy, Haynes and Brunette Family. Sis Kennedy was like a second mom to me, I remember the first time we met at church when I move to Tampa in 1985. She taught me a lot about serving others and always doing and giving your best in whatever you do. I have so many fond memories of her, but the most precious is making waffles with her on many Watch night services and vowing never to do that again. She will be missed. Praying that God will keep you all in his precious arms and comfort you, remember the good time s and keep her legacy alive.
"Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted". Matthew 5:4