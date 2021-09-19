Melissa, my condolences to you and your family, I pray God give you all you need to get through this time of sadness. I worked with your mother for years at Saleeby Center and I know you are going to miss her as do we but you have so many memories of her to hold on to, your was a great woman of God and I know she is alright now no more pain anymore. She was a sweet soul and a loving person.

Diane Person Friend September 20, 2021