To truly know her was to truly love her. May you walk in the comfort of God.
Veyounder Brown
Work
September 27, 2021
My condolences to the family on the loss of my dear sweet friend. Mrs. Inez and Mr. Joe were the best neighbor we ever had. She took my kids in like they were her grandkids and they're truly going to miss her. Sleep on my sweet friend. Such a beautiful soul.
Marquita W.
September 25, 2021
I send my condolences to the family and my love for Miss Inez I pray for strength and peace for the family and I want to say I love you Mrs Inez you was a great friend to me rest in peace
Jean Dennis
Other
September 24, 2021
May the Lord bless you. the Lord is with you will keep you all in my prayers.
Patricia Smith Mills
September 24, 2021
Melissa, Carlos, Jannie, and the entire Dubose family, We extend our heartfelt condolences to each of you on learning about the passing of Inez. She was such a beautiful person with a sweet spirit. Our sister Lillie and Inez were very close friends for many years. They were like sisters. She will surely be missed. May God comfort and strengthen each of you in his own special way. With love and prayers, The Austin and Davis Families
Ben and Jessie Davis Austin and Family
September 24, 2021
My sincere condolences.
Cedric Epps
Family
September 23, 2021
My condolences and prayers are with the family
kinna Bulloch
September 23, 2021
It saddens my heart to know you are gone and I won´t hear your voice again. But I know you are rejoicing with Mr Joe and all of your family, friends and in the presence of the lord! Sleep on my friend! I´ll see you in the morning! Always in my heart
Shirley Ham Williames
Friend
September 22, 2021
It saddens my heart to know you are gone and I won´t hear your voice again. But I know you are rejoicing with Mr Joe and all of your family and friends. Sleep on my friend! I´ll see you in the morning! Forever in my heart
Shirley Ham
September 22, 2021
Carlos , Melissa and family l am praying for you all during this difficult time.
Carietha Jackson
Friend
September 22, 2021
My condolences goes out to family and friends. Inez will truly be missed, such a beautiful spiritual woman.
Carolyn Thomas
September 22, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Mrs. Alan (Lois) Hudsn
Family
September 22, 2021
To the Dubose family: I am without words at this moment. Just saw this and talked to her a couple of weeks ago. I have nothing but good memories from my friend. May God lift the family up at this critical time. She was a God fearing woman with a lot of faith
Dell Thompson
Other
September 21, 2021
Melissa, my condolences to you and your family, I pray God give you all you need to get through this time of sadness. I worked with your mother for years at Saleeby Center and I know you are going to miss her as do we but you have so many memories of her to hold on to, your was a great woman of God and I know she is alright now no more pain anymore. She was a sweet soul and a loving person.
Diane Person
Friend
September 20, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Alexander Bostic
September 19, 2021
My condolences to the family and friends Love you'll praying.
RUTHPHINE GRAHAM
September 19, 2021
My condolences to the family,praying for God´s peace and comfort as you go through this difficult time.
Cassandra Black
September 19, 2021
Sincere condolence to the family. Inez was a strong woman of God who through so much always held onto her faith in God.