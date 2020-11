Irene D.PooleIrene D. Poole, 89, of Florence, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020.Graveside services will be Sunday, November 29, 2020 at 2:00 pm in Byrd Cemetery, Timmonsville, SC.You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com Layton-Anderson Funeral Home, 4210 W. Palmetto Street, Florence, SC