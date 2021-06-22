Menu
Irene Patricia Coe Green
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
S.L. Barno Funeral Directors
704 Washington Street
Darlington, SC
Mrs. Irene Patricia

Coe Green

Mrs. Irene Patricia Coe Green age 67, of Darlington peacefully transitioned on Thursday, June 17, 2021

Celebration of Life for Mrs. Green will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021 on the funeral home lawn, 704 Washington Street, Darlington, S.C., Internment will follow in the cemetery of Cherry Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Auburn School Road, Darlington, S.C.

Public viewing will be held today from 12:00 noon - 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Services entrusted to Sherman L. Barno Jr. Funeral Directors

Sherman L. Barno Jr. Funeral Directors
Published by SCNow on Jun. 22, 2021.
S.L. Barno Funeral Directors
My condolences to the Coe & Green family sorry for your loss.
Zenobia Small-Jackson
Friend
June 23, 2021
My condolences to Green and Coe families, so Sorry to hear of your loss. May God keep you in perfect peace and comfort your hearts.
Juanita Flynn
Friend
June 22, 2021
Extending sympathy to the Green and Coe families. Praying for strength and comfort to all.
Rosa Hudson
Friend
June 19, 2021
