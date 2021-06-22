Mrs. Irene Patricia



Coe Green



Mrs. Irene Patricia Coe Green age 67, of Darlington peacefully transitioned on Thursday, June 17, 2021



Celebration of Life for Mrs. Green will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021 on the funeral home lawn, 704 Washington Street, Darlington, S.C., Internment will follow in the cemetery of Cherry Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Auburn School Road, Darlington, S.C.



Public viewing will be held today from 12:00 noon - 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.



Services entrusted to Sherman L. Barno Jr. Funeral Directors



Published by SCNow on Jun. 22, 2021.