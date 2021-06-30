Iris "Gayle" Wiggins
Price
MULLINS -- Iris "Gayle" Wiggins Price, 66, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021 at MUSC in Florence after a brief illness. A funeral service will be held at 4:00 PM on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Richardson Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at Palmetto Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. A visitation will be held Tuesday, June 29, 2021 from 6:30-8:30 PM at the funeral home. The service will be live streamed on the Richardson Funeral Home (Marion, SC) Facebook page.
Mrs. Price was born in Orangeburg, a daughter of Peggy Causey McCray and the late Billy Joe Wiggins. She is also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas Julian Price, Jr. who passed away in January.
Surviving in addition to her mother, Peggy Causey McCray of Dillon, are her children: Alan "Shane" Price of Galivants Ferry, SC, Thomas Julian Price III "Tre" of North Myrtle Beach, SC and Jonathan Ryan Price of Florence, SC; and three granddaughters, Gracee Ann Price of Florence, SC, Emma Ryan Price of Baltimore, MD, and Madelyn Gayle Price of North Myrtle Beach, SC; and her brothers, Alan Wiggins of Fayetteville, NC and Michael McCray (Gena) of Louisburg, NC.
An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net
.
Published by SCNow on Jun. 30, 2021.