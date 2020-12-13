Jack Melvin
Young, Sr.
Jack Melvin Young, Sr., 76, of Effingham, passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020.
Mr. Young was born in Florence County, SC a son of the late Callie Young and Dorothy Hatchell Young. He retired from CSX Railroad after over 42 years and served in the SC National Guard. After retirement he did maintenance work for Trinity Presbyterian Church and for the King's Academy alongside his best friend Johnny Thigpen. Jack was a member of Effingham Presbyterian Church where he served as a former deacon.
Surviving are his wife, Elaine Powell Young; sons, Mel (Robin) Young, Jr. and Jason (Wendy) Young, and their mother, Gladys Davis; step-sons, Michael Roy (Melissa) Thigpen and Allen (Kelly) Thigpen; grandchildren, Ashton Young, Dawson Young, Jackson Young, Chris Pak, Tyler Pak, Andrew Thigpen, Anna Grace Thigpen, William Thigpen; great-grandchildren, Lux Pak, Jayce Pak; brother, Billy (Harriett) Young.
Memorials may be made to Effingham Presbyterian Church, PO Box 25, Effingham, SC 29541.
The family will receive friends from 2 – 3 pm Monday, December 14, 2020 at Effingham Presbyterian Church with the service to be held at 3:00 pm in the church sanctuary. The service will be live streamed for those parked in the church yard on radio station 103.7 FM. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com
.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 13, 2020.