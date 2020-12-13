My old friend and co-worker I am sad today to hear of your passing this life. I hope one day we can get together again in a much better place. We worked many hours, days, and years together on the railroad I will never forget those times they ended much too quickly. We fished Santee occasionally for rockfish and had great times doing so. I will add you to my railroad book "On Down The Line" as I have added so many others over the years that we worked and shared our working lives with. One day soon a few more of us will join you Jack. Until then, RIP my friend.

Wayne Parrish December 12, 2020