Jack Melvin Young Sr., 76, of Effingham died Thursday, December 10, 2020. Arrangements will be announced by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday at Effingham Presbyterian Church.
We are going to miss him so much! His funny stories that would make you laugh so hard and that grin of his are the memories we will share and look back on. Prayers of comfort and healing
Howard, Tara & Girls
December 14, 2020
Mel, I am sorry to hear of your Father´s passing. God bless you. Susan McInville - Andy´s wife.
Susan McInville
December 13, 2020
"O death, where is your power? O death, where are your pains? The pain in death is sin. Sin has power over those under the Law. But God is the One Who gives us power over sin through Jesus Christ our Lord. We give thanks to Him for this." 1 Corinthians 15:55-57 We are saddened to read of Jack's passing but rejoice in the assurance he is no longer in any discomfort. Will continue to keep you all in thoughts and prayers.
Ted, Sharon, and David Harvey
December 13, 2020
My old friend and co-worker I am sad today to hear of your passing this life. I hope one day we can get together again in a much better place. We worked many hours, days, and years together on the railroad I will never forget those times they ended much too quickly. We fished Santee occasionally for rockfish and had great times doing so. I will add you to my railroad book "On Down The Line" as I have added so many others over the years that we worked and shared our working lives with. One day soon a few more of us will join you Jack. Until then, RIP my friend.