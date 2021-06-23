Jackie Cleveland
Munn
Jackie Cleveland Munn, 76, formerly of Hartsville, SC, died June 11, 2021, at his residence in Chesnee, SC. Born November 10, 1944 in Hartsville, he was a son of the late Lawrence Hamilton and Marguerite Matthews Munn. Jackie was also preceded in death by his siblings, Frankie Munn, Cecil Munn, Celeste Munn Crowley and Ronnie Munn, all of Hartsville, and great-grandchildren, Jack and Evi Peeler of Boiling Springs, SC.
Jackie was a longtime machinist with Sonoco, was a member of Whispering Pines Baptist Church in Hartsville and was a former member of the SC National Guard. He loved his children and grandchildren so much! He also enjoyed fishing, Hartsville Red Fox football and he watched every game of Clemson Tiger football!
Surviving are his daughters, Dana Parker-Tiller (Wayne) and Shannon Casey (Kenneth Wayne): his siblings, Jimmy Munn (Ann) of Hartsville, Robert Munn (JoAnn) of Smyrna, GA, Susan Mills of Wichita, KS, and Wayne Munn of Cocoa Beach, FL; his grandchildren, Ashley Peeler (Coty) and Cody Parker (Tamra) of Boiling Springs, SC; his step-grandchildren, Scotty Odom (Shannon) of Shelby, NC; Tiffany Baker (Justin) of Rock Hill, SC and Stephen Casey of Boiling Springs, SC; his great-grandchildren, Jenna Riley Peeler, Ellie Grace Peeler, Cody Parker, Jr., Lansen Parker, Brayden Casey, Abbigail Baker, Gabriel Odom, Rosie Odom, and Sarah Kate Odom; and the mother of his children, Peggy Odom.
The family expresses special thanks to Jackie's caregiver and friends, Jean Hawkins and Peggy Odom.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Downs Syndrome Association of the Upstate, PO Box 25492, Greenville, SC 29616.
A Memorial Service will be held 3:00 PM Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Brown-Pennington-Atkins Funeral Home, 306 W. Home Avenue, Hartsville, SC 29550.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Spartanburg, SC
J F FLOYD MORTUARY
Published by SCNow on Jun. 23, 2021.