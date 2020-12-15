Jacqulin Taylor



Gunning



A Private funeral service for Mrs. Jacqulin Taylor Gunning will be conducted, 10 AM Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Trinity Baptist Church, 124 West Darlington Street, Florence, SC, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC.



Mrs. Gunning was born in Harrisburg, PA on February 17, 1927; the firstborn daughter of Patrick and Beulah Taylor.



It was during her high school years that Jackie met the love of her life, the suave and dashing, Preston H. Gunning subsequently the two would become one and move to Fredericksburg, Virginia.



Mrs. Gunning was a graduate of William Penn High School and attended Dickinson College. She was a graduate of Virginia Union College with honors and achieved the highest average in her class where she majored in Education.



Mrs. Gunning became a leading educator in the Camden, NJ school system along with her husband.



Mrs. Gunning moved to Camden, NJ where she became a member of the historic Kaighn Avenue Baptist Church and served as a Deaconess, Sunday School teacher, Superintendent of the Sunday School, and in many other capacities. She was extremely well known throughout Camden and Cherry Hill, New Jersey where she volunteered in various community endeavors to include life membership in Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.



Jackie and Pres loved to travel and during retirement they lived in several different locations: Jim Thorpe (Poconos Mountains), PA, Lakeland, FL, Virginia Beach, VA, and finally Florence, SC. While in Florence, they joined the historic Trinity Baptist Church where Mrs. Gunning served as a Deaconess and a member of the Sunday School.



Mrs. Gunning illuminated the love of Jesus Christ through sending cards with encouraging messages to share God's love.



On Saturday, December 12, 2020 Jackie, the supernova, illuminated for one last bright glow and slowly dimmed. She was preceded in death by her parents and two sons, Preston Gunning, Jr. and Jeffrey Gunning.



She leaves behind, her loving husband of 71 years, Preston H. Gunning; daughter, Ann (Reverend Dr. Calvin) Robinson; son, Calvin (Deborah) Gunning; daughter in-law, Debbie Gunning; two sisters, Jean Beasley and Brenda (Tony Kelly) Taylor; ten grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



Public Viewing will be 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Friday, December 18, 2020 at J. O. & Annette Smith Memorial Chapel, 307 South Johns Street, Florence, South Carolina.



