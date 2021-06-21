Jacquolyn Benson
Byrd
DARLINGTON, S.C. – Jacquolyn Benson Byrd, age 76 died Saturday, June 19, 2021. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 22nd in the chapel at Belk Funeral Home with burial following at Florence Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Born on April 24, 1945, Jacquolyn was the daughter of the late Woodrow Travis Benson and Martha Kelley Benson. She worked as a secretary for several businesses in the Florence, including McLeod Regional Medical Center. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and with her pet dog, Cocoa. She was known for her green thumb and her ability to have beautiful yards. Jacquolyn grew up a member of Kelleytown Baptist Church, and later attended Hoffmeyer Road Baptist Church in Florence.
Surviving are her daughters, Angelia (Scott) Marlowe of Darlington and Sharon Byrd of Raeford, NC; son, Michael (Tammy) Yarborough of Darlington; grandchildren, Alec and Candace Marlowe, Jessica and Adam Hamilton, Danielle and Emily Yarborough; and a sister, Carolyn B. Daubenspeck of Hartsville. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Ray Byrd.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, www.stjude.org
; or to the American Stroke Association
, www.stroke.org
.
Published by SCNow on Jun. 21, 2021.