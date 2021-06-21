Menu
Jacquolyn Benson Byrd
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Belk Funeral Home - Darlington
229 West Broad Street
Darlington, SC
Jacquolyn Benson

Byrd

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Jacquolyn Benson Byrd, age 76 died Saturday, June 19, 2021. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 22nd in the chapel at Belk Funeral Home with burial following at Florence Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Born on April 24, 1945, Jacquolyn was the daughter of the late Woodrow Travis Benson and Martha Kelley Benson. She worked as a secretary for several businesses in the Florence, including McLeod Regional Medical Center. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and with her pet dog, Cocoa. She was known for her green thumb and her ability to have beautiful yards. Jacquolyn grew up a member of Kelleytown Baptist Church, and later attended Hoffmeyer Road Baptist Church in Florence.

Surviving are her daughters, Angelia (Scott) Marlowe of Darlington and Sharon Byrd of Raeford, NC; son, Michael (Tammy) Yarborough of Darlington; grandchildren, Alec and Candace Marlowe, Jessica and Adam Hamilton, Danielle and Emily Yarborough; and a sister, Carolyn B. Daubenspeck of Hartsville. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Ray Byrd.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org; or to the American Stroke Association, www.stroke.org.

A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.
Published by SCNow on Jun. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Belk Funeral Home - Darlington
229 West Broad Street, Darlington, SC
Jun
22
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Belk Funeral Home - Darlington
229 West Broad Street, Darlington, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Belk Funeral Home - Darlington
