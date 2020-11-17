James A.
Dority
DARLINGTON -- James Ansel Dority, Sr. 81, passed away on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.
A graveside service will be Wednesday Nov. 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Anderson Cemetery in Timmonsville. The family will speak to those attending after the service.
Mr. Dority was born in Darlington, the son of the late Martin Ansel and Myrtle Anderson Dority. He served in the National Guard. James retired from Dixie Cup Paper.
James was married to the late Shirley Marie Register.
Surviving are two sons, Martin Ronald Dority, James Ansel Dority, Jr; two daughters, Donna Marie Blackmon, Crystal Gayle (Robert) Murphy; sister, Libby West; five grand-Children, and six great grandchildren and a special cousin, Dot Stone. He is preceded in death by a son Walter Dority.
You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com
.
Layton-Anderson Funeral Home, 4210 W. Palmetto Street, Florence, SC
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by SCNow on Nov. 17, 2020.