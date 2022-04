James Wiley



Alexander



The family of James Wiley Alexander (1958 - 2021) will have a Celebration of Life Service on Sunday, January 9, 2022. The service will be held at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church in Lydia at 2:00 pm. A reception will be in the Fellowship Hall following the service. Everyone is invited to attend.



Published by SCNow on Jan. 5, 2022.