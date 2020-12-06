Menu
Search
Menu
SCNow
SCNow HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
James Allen "Buddy" Turner
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
James Allen "Buddy"

Turner

Mr. Turner was born June 4, 1934, in Pamplico, to Elma Lee Calcutt and Charles Kenneth Turner. He was a graduate of Pamplico High School and Clemson College with a major in Vocational Agriculture Education. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary Tedder Turner, daughter Carla Turner Kagel (Richard) of Healdsburg, California, son James Allen Turner, II (Laurie Cross) of Dallas, Texas, grandchildren, Adam Kagel, Trace Turner, William Turner, and Faith Elizabeth Turner. He was predeceased by his brother Charles Willard Tuner and his sister-in-law Joyce Newman Turner. Surviving also are several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Mr. Turner taught for several years before entering the sales field with Royster, Carolina Nitrogen, W. R. Grace Co. and Carolina Eastern Turner. He helped start and operate RST&B Textiles in Woodruff and Florence. He retired in 2002 and enjoyed many years with his golfing buddies at Crossing Golf Club.

Mr. Turner was a longtime member of Pamplico First Baptist Church where he had taught Sunday School and was a deacon emeritus. He will be remembered for his easy wit and his love of family.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, December 6, at 2:00 PM in Stoudemire-Dowling Funeral Home of Florence with social distancing and masks required.

Memorials may be made to Pamplico First Baptist Church, PO Box 248, Pamplico, SC 29583 or a charity of your choice.

Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street, Florence, SC 29505
Funeral services provided by:
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.