James "Jimmy" Bennett
Atkinson
MARION -- Mr. James "Jimmy" Bennett Atkinson, 84, husband of Sherry Sanderson Atkinson, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the McLeod Hospice house in Florence after an extended illness.
Jimmy was born January 11, 1936 in Marion County, a son to the late Benton and Flora Avant Atkinson. He graduated Rains-Centenary High School in 1953 and was a Clemson University graduate, Class of 1957. Following graduation, Mr. Atkinson taught the Agriculture class at Rains-Centenary High School for eight years. Jimmy then became a Supervisor for the Seed Certification Department for Clemson University. Jimmy was a member of IPTAY and a diehard Clemson Tiger fan. Jimmy also loved fishing, hunting, and all activities that involved the outdoors. Jimmy was a member of Marion Baptist Church.
Surviving Jimmy in addition to his wife of the home are his Children: Warren (Angie) Atkinson of Murrells Inlet, Glenn (Susie) Atkinson of Mullins and Catherine (Rocky) Floyd of Aynor; his Stepchildren: Renee (Eddie) McRae of Florence and Alison (Tony) Johnson of Marion; 12 Grandchildren; 8 Great Grandchildren; Two Sisters: Rosemary (Marcus) Bethea of Florence and Beth Collins of Knightdale, NC; a Brother: Van (Marie) Atkinson of Marion; Two Sisters-in-Law: Audrey Atkinson and Missy Atkinson; along with several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Atkinson was predeceased by his first wife, Helen R. Atkinson; two brothers, Laverne Atkinson and Keith Atkinson, and a sister, Shirley Hunt.
A graveside service for Mr. Atkinson will be held Saturday afternoon, September 26 at 2:00 P.M. in Centenary United Methodist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Adam Work and directed by Cox-Collins Funeral Home of Mullins.
The family will receive friends following the service, but politely asks due to the threat of COVID no mingling, hugs, or handshakes be shared with them at the cemetery. They request visitors please walk by and share a kind word with them instead. The services will be livestreamed on our funeral home Facebook page.
Memorials may be made to the South Carolina Alzheimer's Association
2090 Executive Hall Rd. Ste 130, Charleston, SC 29407, or the charity of one's choice
.