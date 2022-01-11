James E.
Clark
Rev. James E. Clark, 79, of Bettendorf, Iowa died on Wednesday, January 5, 2021. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 2pm at Weerts Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his memory may be made to the Presbyterian Church USA.
James was born in 1942 to DeVere and Lorene Clark in Blue Earth, MN. He was a Presbyterian Minister for over 50 years in the Quad Cities and South Carolina. James was united in marriage to Pamela Ann Long, she passed away in 1999; he later married Thelma Jean Mahoney, she passed away in 2011.
Those left to honor his memory are his son Chris (Sunny) Clark; son-in-law Nick Holke; grandchildren Lauren, Nate, and Hunter Clark-Holke; three children by marriage; step-grandfather to eight; and three siblings. He was also preceded in death by his daughter Dr. Deborah Clark-Holke, granddaughter Faith Clark-Holke, and his parents.
Online condolences may be left to the family by visiting his obituary at www.weertsfh.com
Published by SCNow on Jan. 11, 2022.