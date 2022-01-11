Menu
Rev. James E. Clark
1942 - 2022
BORN
1942
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA
James E.

Clark

Rev. James E. Clark, 79, of Bettendorf, Iowa died on Wednesday, January 5, 2021. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 2pm at Weerts Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his memory may be made to the Presbyterian Church USA.

James was born in 1942 to DeVere and Lorene Clark in Blue Earth, MN. He was a Presbyterian Minister for over 50 years in the Quad Cities and South Carolina. James was united in marriage to Pamela Ann Long, she passed away in 1999; he later married Thelma Jean Mahoney, she passed away in 2011.

Those left to honor his memory are his son Chris (Sunny) Clark; son-in-law Nick Holke; grandchildren Lauren, Nate, and Hunter Clark-Holke; three children by marriage; step-grandfather to eight; and three siblings. He was also preceded in death by his daughter Dr. Deborah Clark-Holke, granddaughter Faith Clark-Holke, and his parents.

Online condolences may be left to the family by visiting his obituary at www.weertsfh.com
Published by SCNow on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd, Davenport, IA
Jan
13
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd, Davenport, IA
Jim had such a gentle soul and positive outlook on life. Just spending time with him in had a way to make you feel better. I treasure the time we spent together. A huge loss to the world is surely a wonderful gain to heaven
Kathy Mercer
Other
January 12, 2022
Jim was always willing to lend a word of prayer before our Rotary meetings during my time as president. I will miss his warm greetings and smile on Mondays. God bless you sir!
Blake Pate
January 12, 2022
So sorry to hear that he has passed away. Jim was a good friend and Rotarian. We will miss him in Florence, SC.
"Zip" Vassy
Friend
January 11, 2022
May god bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Remember eating school lunch at pool hall for 20 cent.
Harvey Hagedorn
Friend
January 9, 2022
