Condolences and prayers to the Dargan family during your hours of bereavement. Rest In Peace Gumbo
Gwendolyn N.DobsonShaw
March 27, 2021
REST IN HEAVEN GUMBO YOU WILL TRULY BE MISSED.TO SEE JAMIE AND WANDA HURT BY YOUR DEATH IS VERY PAINFUL.SO TAKE YOUR REST.
GLORIA D.MCKELVEY
March 27, 2021
To our dear cousins Jaime and Wanda, You all have our sincere condolences and deepest sympathy for your loss. We know this pain all too well and know that God has comforting and strengthening power. You are in our thoughts and prayer. To the Dargan family God bless and keep you all. With all of our love,
Tyron and Keshia Fleming
March 27, 2021
Gumbo you will truly be missed
Kim Kiker Waters
March 27, 2021
Dear brother, you are gone now to return no more I love you and really going to miss you but God had a better place for you I am going to miss your funny ways of making us laugh. you are in a better place now so bro. tell mom charlie, alma, and thad, we love and miss them, love you, bro.RIP till we meet again.