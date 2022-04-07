Menu
James Lee Fesperman
FUNERAL HOME
Cain Funeral Home - Palmetto Crematory
512 W 2nd Loop Road
Florence, SC
James Lee

Fesperman

James L. Fesperman, 77, of Florence, SC, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022. He was born in Alamance, NC, a son of the late Frances and Jerry Clarence Fesperman. In addition to his parents, he is also predeceased by his wife, Mamie Hicks Fesperman and two sisters, Debra K. Westbrooks and Jeri Irene Guthery. James was a veteran serving in the US Army during the Berlin Crisis and was a retired long haul truck driver. He was a faithful member of Eastside Christian Church. Surviving are two sisters, Carolyn Warren and Donna Owens; and a number of nieces and nephews. A graveside service directed by Cain Calcutt Funeral Home will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, April 8, 2022 in the Florence National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eastside Christian Church, 3541 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29506.

Cain Calcutt Funeral Home

Florence, South Carolina

www.cainfuneralhome.com

Published by SCNow on Apr. 7, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Cain Funeral Home - Palmetto Crematory
