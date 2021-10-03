James Newton
Goodson, Jr.
James Newton Goodson, Jr. (72) went home to his Lord, surrounded by his family, on September 29, 2021, after an illness. Jimmy was born on February 14, 1949 to the late Catherine Fields Goodson and James Goodson. He retired from SC department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services and the US Army National Guard.
Jimmy was married to Joy Forrest Goodson for over 50 years. Jimmy loved the Lord, his family and his country. He attended Central Baptist Church. He and his wife, Joy, enjoyed travelling in Europe and many areas of the United States. Jimmy retired as a First Sergeant with over 37 years of military service, including tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. He loved his country and wanted to do his part after 9/11.
He loved his family with all of his heart and always enjoyed time with his children, Jamie (Jamie) Goodson of Columbia, SC, Jill (Mike) Rogers of Darlington and five grandsons: Brycen Rogers, Caleb Rogers, Newton Goodson, Graham Goodson and Landry Rogers. His favorite times were when he was playing with is grandsons in the yard, at the beach, kayaking or attending many ball games and activities! He also loved his canine companion, McGee.
He is preceded in death by two sisters, Madeline DuBose and Betty Jean Bryant. He is also survived by his sister, Barbara (George) Tisdale.
Full military honors will be provided at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Rd, Columbia SC, on October 6, 2021 at 12:00 noon.
Memorials may be madethe Alzheimer's Association www.act.alz.org
,225 North Michigan Ave, Fl.17, Chicago, IL 60601 or the Susan Johnson Memorial Fund c/o Darlington Presbyterian Church, 311 Pearl Street Darlington SC 29532 or Central Baptist Church, 512 Spring Street, Darlington SC 29532.
Published by SCNow on Oct. 3, 2021.