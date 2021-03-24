James Kenneth
Johnson
James Kenneth Johnson, 77, of Pamplico, passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021.
Mr. Johnson was born in Rock Hill, SC a son of the late John A. Johnson and Altha J. Watson. He was a member of Mt. Elon Free Will Baptist Church. He was a lifetime member of the Pamplico Masonic Lodge #324 where he served as Secretary for many years, was a Past Master and served as District Deputy of the 27th Masonic district.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Lamar Johnson and Jerry Johnson.
Surviving are his wife, Mary Turner Johnson of Pamplico; sons, James "Jimmy" Johnson, Jr. of Florence, Steven (Staccia) Johnson of Arizona, Jeffrey Johnson of Florence, and Troy Johnson of Pamplico; daughter, Theresa Ward of Pamplico; 10 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren; brother, Ronald Johnson of Marion; sisters, Joyce (LeGrand) Flowers of Myrtle Beach, and Marilyn Hoffmeyer of North Carolina.
Memorials may be made to Mt. Elon Free Will Baptist Church, 263 W. Seven Mile Road, Pamplico, SC 29583.
The family will receive friends from 2 – 3 pm Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Mt. Elon Free Will Baptist Church with the service to be held at 3:00 pm in the church sanctuary. Burial will follow in Florence Memorial Gardens directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing are requested at all gatherings.
Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com
.
Published by SCNow on Mar. 24, 2021.