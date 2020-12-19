Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SCNow
SCNow Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Franklin Page
FUNERAL HOME
Richardson Funeral Home - Marion
1936 Senator Gasque Rd
Marion, SC
James Franklin

Page

MARION -- James Franklin Page, 90, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 at MUSC in Florence after an illness. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Devotion Gardens Cemetery. Social distancing and masks are heavily encouraged. We will stream the service live from the Richardson Funeral Home (Marion, SC) Facebook page.

Mr. Page was born in Horry County, a son of the late Clifton and Dessie Barnhill James. He is also preceded in death by a his wife, Velma Allen Page; granddaughter, Brandie Page; brother, Billy James; and a sister, Eula Mae Lane. Mr. Page was a retired truck driver with Southeastern Freight. He was a Freewill Baptist by faith.

Surviving are his sons, Johnny Page (Alice) and Mitchell Page (Debbie) of Marion, SC; brother Boyd James (Jenny) of Marion; sisters, Betty Cooper (Fulton) of Monck's Corner, SC and Gloria Feanigin (Bob) of Lexington, SC; grandchildren: Crystal Eskridge (Will), Chad Page, and Kevin Page (Heather) all of Marion; great-grandchildren: Paige, Lauren, Claire, Drake, Anna Grace, Rivers, and Leah Brooke; and great-great grandchild, Eva.

Memorials may be made to Grace Community Church, PO Box 266 Marion, SC 29571.

An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 19, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Devotion Gardens Cemetery
SC
Funeral services provided by:
Richardson Funeral Home - Marion
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Richardson Funeral Home - Marion.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.