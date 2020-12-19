James Franklin
MARION -- James Franklin Page, 90, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 at MUSC in Florence after an illness. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Devotion Gardens Cemetery. Social distancing and masks are heavily encouraged. We will stream the service live from the Richardson Funeral Home (Marion, SC) Facebook page.
Mr. Page was born in Horry County, a son of the late Clifton and Dessie Barnhill James. He is also preceded in death by a his wife, Velma Allen Page; granddaughter, Brandie Page; brother, Billy James; and a sister, Eula Mae Lane. Mr. Page was a retired truck driver with Southeastern Freight. He was a Freewill Baptist by faith.
Surviving are his sons, Johnny Page (Alice) and Mitchell Page (Debbie) of Marion, SC; brother Boyd James (Jenny) of Marion; sisters, Betty Cooper (Fulton) of Monck's Corner, SC and Gloria Feanigin (Bob) of Lexington, SC; grandchildren: Crystal Eskridge (Will), Chad Page, and Kevin Page (Heather) all of Marion; great-grandchildren: Paige, Lauren, Claire, Drake, Anna Grace, Rivers, and Leah Brooke; and great-great grandchild, Eva.
Memorials may be made to Grace Community Church, PO Box 266 Marion, SC 29571.
An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net
Published by SCNow on Dec. 19, 2020.