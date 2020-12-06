Menu
Search
Menu
SCNow
SCNow HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
James Richard Rallings
1943 - 2020
BORN
January 2, 1943
DIED
November 23, 2020
James Richard

Rallings

On Monday, November 23, 2020, James Richard Rallings, loving husband and father of three, passed away after an extended illness at the age of 77.

Jimmy was born on January 2, 1943, in Charlotte, NC. He grew up in Pageland, SC. Jimmy and Louise Rollins of Jefferson, SC, were married and moved to Florence, SC, where they raised Mike, Marty and Murray.

He worked at the Florence Morning News until he began his career at the US Postal Service, where he worked for 31 years. His last post was at the Quinby, SC, Post Office.

He loved to play golf with family and friends. He also enjoyed fishing and NASCAR.

Jimmy and Louise also enjoyed travelling, visited all but four of the United States and several countries in Europe, and was a member of Quinby UMC.

He was preceded in death by his father, J.W., and his mother Margaret (Laney-Rallings-Dobson, Hervey Dobson), a brother, John Wayne, two sisters, Wanda Allen and Carol Vehorn, daughter-in-law, Michelle Rallings (Murray) and his granddaughter, Rose Marie (Marty and Kathy).

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Louise, of Quinby, SC; three sons, Mike (Cindy) of Florence, Marty (Kathy) of West End, NC, and Murray of Quinby.

He had several brothers and sisters-in-law that preceded him in death, Anna Rollins-Rivers-Polk, Donald Rollings, Eddie Rollins, Ricky and Marcel Oliveira, and Jerry Rollins.

Surviving in-laws include Anthony Oliveira, Dee Fuller (Steel), Larry Rollins (Shirley), Eddie Rivers (Anna), Betty and Larry Lewis (Donald), Mickey Vehorn (Carol), Jimmy Allen (Wanda).

He had two granddaughters, Mary-Kathryn Adams (Paul), Danielle and two great-grandsons, Jaydan and Rafe.

He had many cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends that were a big part of his life for many years.

A Memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, December 12, at Quinby United Methodist Church. The family will greet family and friends following the service. We ask that everyone practice social distancing and please wear a face covering.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Quinby UMC, 1247 Ashby Rd., Quinby, SC 29506.

Waters-Powell Funeral Home
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Visitation
Quinby United Methodist Church
1247 Ashby Rd, Quinby, South Carolina
Dec
12
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Quinby United Methodist Church
1247 Ashby Rd, Quinby, South Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Waters-Powell Funeral Home - Florence
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
6 Entries
He sure made me feel like family. Deepest sympathy Louise, Murray, Mike, Marty and rest of the family. Dee
Dee Fuller
Family
November 27, 2020
We offer our deepest sympathy and condolences to you and the boys.I spent many years with him at the Florence morning news and the USPS.we shared many day´s together and they we´re enjoyable.
Wilbur&betty coleman
November 26, 2020
Joshua Phiri
November 25, 2020
Our deepest sympathies with Louis and family. We cherish all those years we got to know Jim both as a neighbor and friend. Many a time he reached over the fence to lend a hand or whisper a word of wisdom. He will be greatly missed, until we meet again at Jesus feet. We pray to the God of all comfort to comfort the family in this time of need.

Joshua and Kathy.
Joshua Phiri
Neighbor
November 25, 2020
Praying for the family during this sad and difficult time
Jess bance
November 25, 2020
Our heart aches for each of you. Jimmy was a special part of the family and loved by us all. So many happy memories of him and fun times together. We will miss his smile and kidding around! We love y’all so much! ❤
Paul and Rosie Laney
Family
November 24, 2020