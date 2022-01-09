James Roland



Robertson



Darlington, South Carolina James Roland "Jim" Robertson, 89, of Darlington died on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the McLeod Hospice House in Florence. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Quinby United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 10:30 until 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Quinby United Methodist Church. Jim was born in Pinehurst, NC. He grew up in Pinehurst where his family worked and built golf courses. Jim helped his dad in his early years at the Florence Country Club and graduated from McLean High School in Florence. He later went to Kings College in Raleigh, NC and served his country in the United States Army and served in the Korean War. After service Jim moved to Beaufort, SC where he met the love of his life, Mae Parker Robertson. He helped design and build golf courses all over the state of South Carolina to include, Oakdale Country Club in Florence, Batesburg Leesville Golf Course, and Sandy Point Golf Course in McBee. JIm returned home to build his own golf course called Tifton Golf Club and later became Beavercreek Golf Club between Darlington and Florence. He retired in 2020 and enjoyed traveling and restoring old cars. Surviving are his children, Billy (Robin) Parker of Florence; and Tony "Anthony" Parker (Judy Reynolds) of Conway; his grandson, Bryan Parker of Darlington; his brother, Robert "Bob" Robertson (Barbara) Tallahassee, Florida; several nieces and nephews all from Tallahassee, Florida; and his special companion, Shirley Cox and Family from Greensboro, North Carolina. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Quinby United Methodist Church, 1247 E. Ashby Road, Florence, SC 29506. Kistler-Hardee Funeral Home of Darlington is honored to be serving the Robertson family.



Published by SCNow on Jan. 9, 2022.