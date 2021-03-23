Menu
James Thomas "Tommy" Scurry Jr.
James Thomas "Tommy"

Scurry, Jr.

James Thomas "Tommy" Scurry, Jr., 73, of Florence, passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021. Tommy was born in Florence County, a son of Carolyn Avin Scurry and the late James Thomas Scurry, Sr. He graduated from the University of South Carolina and retired from Holbrooks after almost 30 years of faithful service. He was a member of Unity Baptist Church. He is preceded in death in addition to his father by a sister, Christie Scurry Robinson and a nephew, Charlie Robinson. Surviving in addition to his mother are a daughter, Opal Scurry (Kevin) Redding, two brothers, Randy (Marilyn) Scurry and Glenn (Pamela) Scurry, a brother-in-law, Kenny Robinson, a special niece, Brandy R. Hysong and her daughter, Charlie Maris Hysong, along with many other nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in Mount Hope Cemetery directed by Cain Calcutt Funeral Home. There will be a viewing for you to pay your respects to Tommy from 12-5 PM on Tuesday at the funeral home. The family will not be present and it is asked that you observe Covid-19 guidelines, including face coverings and social distancing. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association or to the American Cancer Society.

Published by SCNow on Mar. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Cain Calcutt Funeral Home
512 2nd Loop Road, Florence, SC
Mar
24
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Mount Hope Cemetery & Mausoleum
100 Cherokee Road, Florence, SC
My sympathy to Opal. Tommy was humble and kind. Always thankful for any offer of friendship. Rest in peace my friend. You are not alone anymore and you will be missed. Love Vickie and Joe
Vickie
March 26, 2021
My Sincere Condolences, to Extended Family. Mr.Scurry my neighbor for almost Thirty Years, was just kind and a Man of wisdom. Respectfully, Sheila M.Harley
Sheila M.M.Harley
March 24, 2021
