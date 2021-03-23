James Thomas "Tommy"
Scurry, Jr.
James Thomas "Tommy" Scurry, Jr., 73, of Florence, passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021. Tommy was born in Florence County, a son of Carolyn Avin Scurry and the late James Thomas Scurry, Sr. He graduated from the University of South Carolina and retired from Holbrooks after almost 30 years of faithful service. He was a member of Unity Baptist Church. He is preceded in death in addition to his father by a sister, Christie Scurry Robinson and a nephew, Charlie Robinson. Surviving in addition to his mother are a daughter, Opal Scurry (Kevin) Redding, two brothers, Randy (Marilyn) Scurry and Glenn (Pamela) Scurry, a brother-in-law, Kenny Robinson, a special niece, Brandy R. Hysong and her daughter, Charlie Maris Hysong, along with many other nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in Mount Hope Cemetery directed by Cain Calcutt Funeral Home. There will be a viewing for you to pay your respects to Tommy from 12-5 PM on Tuesday at the funeral home. The family will not be present and it is asked that you observe Covid-19 guidelines, including face coverings and social distancing. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association
or to the American Cancer Society
.
Published by SCNow on Mar. 23, 2021.