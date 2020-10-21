James Stanley
Tedder
HARTSVILLE -- James Stanley Tedder, age 76, beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 after a battle with glioblastoma. A funeral service will be held 3:00 p.m. Thursday, October 22nd at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery, directed by Belk Funeral Home.
Born December 27, 1943, James was the son of the late Stanford Tedder and Mary Ellen Jordan Tedder. Surviving are his wife, Bonnie White Tedder; daughters, Rhonda (Howard) Coker and Stacey (Patrick) Runey; grandchildren, Libba Coker, Bonnie Coker, Robert Coker, Ella Runey, and James Runey; brother, Johnny (Mary) Tedder; sister-in-law, Nina Tedder; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Tommy Tedder.
Memorials may be made to Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, PO Box 56 Lydia, SC 29079; or to the Barrow Neurological Foundation, www.supportbarrow.org
