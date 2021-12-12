James Patrick



Tansey, Jr.



James Patrick Tansey, Jr., 72, was born July 5, 1949, in Toledo, OH. He died on December 9, 2021 in Florence, SC. He is predeceased by his parents James Patrick Tansey and June Tansey (née Faller).



Jim is survived by his wife Ann Lautares Tansey, Florence, SC; daughter, Karla McAdams (Seth), Pawcatuck, CT; grandchildren Madelyn McAdams and Ethan McAdams; Stepdaughters Robynne McMillan and Hannah McMillan Collins (Sean); sisters Marsha Four (Tony) and Gail Buckley (Brian); brothers Mark (Penny), Greg (Joan), Jeff (Debbie) and Matt (Cris); and a multitude of nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.



Jim proudly served his country for years as a submarine sonar-systems man in the U.S. Navy where he was honorably discharged. He made many lifelong friends and attended every reunion with them as he was able.



Upon his discharge, Jim utilized his Navy experience, hired by Raytheon Aerospace, to assist with its Naval contract on atomic submarines' sonar systems. Jim excelled in this area. He then moved to General Dynamics (GD) at its personal request, when GD assumed the US Navy contract.



Upon moving to the Virginia Beach area, Jim became a member of the Emanuel Episcopal Church where he found his special calling. This led to his exceptional and deeply respected work with the Virginia Beach Police Department in its Chaplaincy Service, providing support and spiritual service to all those in crisis and need. Additionally, as a committed church member he dedicated a portion of his ecumenical service by way of his involvement with the Kairos Prison Ministry.



Jim was a man of many seasons. He had great affection for his Harley motorcycles, enjoying long distance rides to Connecticut, Florida, Michigan and wherever else the road led him to include his "Saturday morning breakfast rides" with his Harley friends in Florence.



Music was another of his passions which began when he, PJ, and a couple high school buddies formed the Regattas "Rock" band. This ferver continued through his life with an affinity for Mick Jagger and The Rolling Stones. Going to Stones concerts were major highlights of his life. When the time came that he could no longer ride his motorcycle, music took on a new emphasis. If you came to the house you would often see Jim in the garage listening to tunes by the Rolling Stones, Traveling Wilburys and other selected groups with his speakers at full blast.



He was a talented guitarist and played to his heart's content every day that he was able. In time he invested his knowledge of woodworking to create beautiful guitars. In total, with love and by his hand, Jim made 23, giving each one away to family members and friends.



Family came first and brought him much joy. He loved children and had a knack for amusing them. Jim was also a true jokester underneath his sometimes crusty and sarcastic exterior. He often found this quite comical. Jim kept his sense of humor even into his final hours as he eventually found eternal peace.



Jim had a heart of gold. He was humble, compassionate, generous, kind, and loving. He was grounded in his spirituality, loved God and was courageous to the very end. A friend and priest wrote the following before Jim died: "You are truly a good Christian man and I am so honored to know you! Your diversity of ministry reached those who would never have known God." What a wonderful testimony to a amazing life and wonderfully strong man!



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 2:00 pm at All Saints' Anglican Church, 1425 Cherokee Road, Florence, SC 29501. Waters-Powell Funeral Home is assisting the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to All Saints' Anglican Church.



Published by SCNow on Dec. 12, 2021.