James Hammond
Warren Sr.
CLINTON -- James Hammond Warren, Sr., age 71, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at the Hospice of Laurens County.
He was born on December 14, 1949 in Blackville, SC and was the son of the late Emmett William Warren and Margaret Creech Warren.
Mr. Warren is survived by his wife, Gail M. Warren of the home; his son, James "Jason" H. Warren, Jr. (Thereza) of Laurens; his daughter, Frances Warren Bates (Mark) of Laurens; his grandchildren, Tristan Grant Bates, Carter Wallace Bates, Kara Praize Warren, James H. Warren, III "Tripp", and Emmett Russell Warren, Jesse Bates; his sisters, Eva Gertrude DeLuke of Colorado Springs, CO, Mary Christine Bontati of FL, and Meta Kay Wenzel of FL, and numerous nieces and nephews.
James served as a Sargent in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. His greater service was to our Lord and Savior as pastor of several churches, most recently retiring from Fork Baptist Church in Fork, SC. He was a beloved husband, daddy, and poppy.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 2 PM at the Davidson Street Baptist Church. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 2 PM at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests for donations to be made to The Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.
Published by SCNow on Jun. 25, 2021.