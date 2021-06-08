To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
While I didn't get to meet Jamison, his brother Javon spoke highly of him. He was taken from this world too soon, but he will live on in the hearts of those who knew him and loved him, forever. My deepest condolences on the loss of Jamison. May he Rest In Peace and may perpetual light shine upon him. May the Good Lord bless his family and provide them strength during this difficult time.
Diogo Tavares
Other
June 17, 2021
Your are forever in our hearts nephew. Sleep in paradise our angel. Auntie will always love you