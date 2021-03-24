Jan
Lynn
DARLINGTON -- Jan Thomas Lynn, age 68, passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021 in a local hospital. A celebration of her life will be held in the chapel at Belk Funeral Home at 2:00 pm on Thursday, March 25, 2021. The family will receive friends following the service.
Born in Florence on March 4, 1953, she is the daughter of Bunny Thomas and the late Tim Thomas. Jan graduated from Coker College and worked as an elementary teacher in both public and private schools in the Darlington and Florence areas. She also worked alongside her father at Plantation Parks. She enjoyed music of all kinds, but her favorite singer was Josh Groban. She loved her family very much and was the happiest when she was spending time with them, especially her grandchildren who lovingly called her "Jana".
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Albert Lynn of Darlington, two sons, Bert (Maggie) Lynn of Charlotte, Cooper (Sydney) Lynn of Irmo, her four grandchildren: Henry, Isla, Tate and Christian, a brother; Tim (Wanda) Thomas of Darlington and a sister, Nancy (Ray) Oliver of Vance.
She was preceded in death by her father.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Darlington County Humane Society, Rescue Fund, PO Box 503 , Darlington, SC 29540.
A guestbook is available and services will be streamed via Mrs. Lynn's tribute page
Published by SCNow on Mar. 24, 2021.