Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SCNow
SCNow Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jan Lynn
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Belk Funeral Home - Darlington
229 West Broad Street
Darlington, SC
Jan

Lynn

DARLINGTON -- Jan Thomas Lynn, age 68, passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021 in a local hospital. A celebration of her life will be held in the chapel at Belk Funeral Home at 2:00 pm on Thursday, March 25, 2021. The family will receive friends following the service.

Born in Florence on March 4, 1953, she is the daughter of Bunny Thomas and the late Tim Thomas. Jan graduated from Coker College and worked as an elementary teacher in both public and private schools in the Darlington and Florence areas. She also worked alongside her father at Plantation Parks. She enjoyed music of all kinds, but her favorite singer was Josh Groban. She loved her family very much and was the happiest when she was spending time with them, especially her grandchildren who lovingly called her "Jana".

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Albert Lynn of Darlington, two sons, Bert (Maggie) Lynn of Charlotte, Cooper (Sydney) Lynn of Irmo, her four grandchildren: Henry, Isla, Tate and Christian, a brother; Tim (Wanda) Thomas of Darlington and a sister, Nancy (Ray) Oliver of Vance.

She was preceded in death by her father.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Darlington County Humane Society, Rescue Fund, PO Box 503 , Darlington, SC 29540.

A guestbook is available and services will be streamed via Mrs. Lynn's tribute page at www.belkfuneralhome.com.
Published by SCNow on Mar. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
Belk Funeral Home - Darlington
229 West Broad Street, Darlington, SC
Mar
25
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
streamed via Mrs. Lynn's tribute page at www.belkfuneralhome.com
SC
Mar
25
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Belk Funeral Home - Darlington
229 West Broad Street, Darlington, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Belk Funeral Home - Darlington
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Belk Funeral Home - Darlington.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Albert and Bunny, I am truly sorry to learn of Jan's passing. May God wrap you in His Loving arms and give you Peace and Comfort. God Bless.
Charles Rambo
March 31, 2021
Kathy Morrow Lewis
March 23, 2021
Kathy Morrow Lewis
March 23, 2021
Kathy Morrow Lewis
March 23, 2021
A few pics of Jan with me, Albert and in my wedding.
Kathy Morrow Lewis
March 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results