Jan Pigate
FUNERAL HOME
Layton-Anderson Funeral Home
4210 West Palmetto Street
Florence, SC
Jan

Pigate

TIMMONSVILLE -- Eleanor Janice Copeland Pigate, 83, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.

Funeral services will be Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Florence Memorial Gardens. The family will have a time of visitation beginning at 2:30 p.m. at Mausoleum. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required.

You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com

Layton-Anderson Funeral Home, 4210 W. Palmetto St, Florence, SC
Published by SCNow on Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
2:30p.m.
Mausoleum
SC
Oct
7
Visitation
2:30p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Florence Memorial Gardens
3320 South Cashua Drive, Florence, SC
Oct
7
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
the chapel of Florence Memorial Gardens
SC
Oct
7
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Florence Memorial Gardens
3320 South Cashua Drive, Florence, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Layton-Anderson Funeral Home
