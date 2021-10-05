Jan
Pigate
TIMMONSVILLE -- Eleanor Janice Copeland Pigate, 83, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.
Funeral services will be Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Florence Memorial Gardens. The family will have a time of visitation beginning at 2:30 p.m. at Mausoleum. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required.
Layton-Anderson Funeral Home, 4210 W. Palmetto St, Florence, SC
Published by SCNow on Oct. 5, 2021.