Janet Parsons
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Morris Funeral Home
416 N. Main St.
Hemingway, SC
Janet

Parsons

Johnsonville, SC Janet Evans Parsons, 77, widow of John A. Parsons passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020At her home. Mrs. Janet was born in Florence, SC, a daughter of the late Thomas Andrew Evans Sr. and the late Irene White Evans. She was a homemaker and was a member of New Vision Free Will Baptist Church. She enjoyed making crafts, talking with friends, giving gifts, joking and pranking her friends and family. She is survived by her children, Johnny (Nikki) Parsons and Jan (Jason) Gunter; grandchildren, Hannah Parsons, Jace Parsons, Hunter Cribb, Cayley Gunter, Ashlin Gunter, and Jakeb Gunter. She is predeceased by sister, Libby Cox; brothers, Tommy Evans and Randall Evans. Graveside services, directed by Morris Funeral Home of Hemingway, SC, will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, December 9, 2020 in the Parsons Family Cemetery, 2616 State Hwy. 41/51, Hemingway, SC 29554. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in the Morris Funeral Home Chapel, 416 N. Main St., Hemingway, SC 29554 and other times at 235 W. Maple St., Johnsonville, SC 29555. Memorials may be made in honor of Mrs. Janet Parsons to Morris Funeral Home, PO Box 158, Hemingway, SC 29554. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, please use good judgment, practice social distancing, and please wear a mask if attending. Please sign the guest book at morris-funeralhome.com
Published by SCNow on Dec. 8, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Morris Funeral Home
416 N. Main St. Post Office Box 158, Hemingway, SC
Dec
9
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Parsons Family Cemetery
2616 State Hwy. 41/51, Hemingway, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Morris Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Morris Funeral Home.
