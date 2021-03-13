Janice "Neesey"



Wallace



GRESHAM -- Mrs. Janice Still "Neesey" Wallace, 84, wife of Robert A. Wallace, Jr. went to be with her Heavenly Savior on the morning of Thursday, March 11, 2021 at MUSC Health Marion, after an extended illness with her loving husband by her side.



Neesey was born in Barnwell County, South Carolina on September 18, 1936 a daughter to the late Ryan Victor Still and the late Pearl Bernice Lane Still. Mrs. Wallace was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother that shared a caring nature and warm smile with her family, friends, and people she met through the years. Mrs. Wallace taught Sunday school for many years and always shared her love for Jesus with everyone she came into contact with. She graduated from Rhema Bible College in May 2000. Mrs. Wallace was the President of the Marion County Council on Aging from 2003-2012. She was a member of Resurrection Life Church in Marion.



Surviving Mrs. Wallace in addition to her husband of 67 years, and of the home are a Son: Charles W. (Betty) Wallace, Sr.; her Grandchildren: Westley Wallace, Jason (Laura Leigh) Wallace, Jeremy (Sarah) Wallace, James (Lindsey) Wallace; her Great Grandchildren: Amanda (Joe) Wallace, Maranda Wallace, Jay (Morgon) Wallace, Lauren Wallace, McKenzie Wallace, Nate Wallace, Camber Wallace, Hannah Wallace, Drayton Wallace, and Payton Wallace; 3 Great Great Grandchildren; her Adopted Families: Eddie Piner and family and Ronnie Morgan and family; and a Special Friend to the family, James "Bootie" Calhoun.



Mrs. Wallace was predeceased by a son, Danny Wallace, three brothers, Ryan (Norma) Still, Rodney (Helen) Still, Rudy (Pat) Still; a sister, Peggy (Tom) Ames, and her parents.



Visitation will be held Saturday morning, March 13 from 10:00 until 11:00 A.M. at Resurrection Life Church in Marion. For the safety of all involved masks are recommended and proper social distancing should be followed.



Funeral services will follow at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, March 13 in the Sanctuary of Resurrection Life Church, with Pastor Jason Wallace officiating. Mrs. Wallace will be laid to rest in Wallace Family Cemetery on the property of the Wallace homestead in Gresham, directed by Cox-Collins Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Resurrection Life Church Building Fund, 1217 Morning Court, Marion, SC 29571.



Published by SCNow on Mar. 13, 2021.