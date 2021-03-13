GRESHAM -- Mrs. Janice Still "Neesey" Wallace, 84, wife of Robert A. Wallace, Jr. went to be with her Heavenly Savior on the morning of Thursday, March 11, 2021 at MUSC Health Marion, after an extended illness with her loving husband by her side.
Neesey was born in Barnwell County, South Carolina on September 18, 1936 a daughter to the late Ryan Victor Still and the late Pearl Bernice Lane Still. Mrs. Wallace was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother that shared a caring nature and warm smile with her family, friends, and people she met through the years. Mrs. Wallace taught Sunday school for many years and always shared her love for Jesus with everyone she came into contact with. She graduated from Rhema Bible College in May 2000. Mrs. Wallace was the President of the Marion County Council on Aging from 2003-2012. She was a member of Resurrection Life Church in Marion.
Surviving Mrs. Wallace in addition to her husband of 67 years, and of the home are a Son: Charles W. (Betty) Wallace, Sr.; her Grandchildren: Westley Wallace, Jason (Laura Leigh) Wallace, Jeremy (Sarah) Wallace, James (Lindsey) Wallace; her Great Grandchildren: Amanda (Joe) Wallace, Maranda Wallace, Jay (Morgon) Wallace, Lauren Wallace, McKenzie Wallace, Nate Wallace, Camber Wallace, Hannah Wallace, Drayton Wallace, and Payton Wallace; 3 Great Great Grandchildren; her Adopted Families: Eddie Piner and family and Ronnie Morgan and family; and a Special Friend to the family, James "Bootie" Calhoun.
Mrs. Wallace was predeceased by a son, Danny Wallace, three brothers, Ryan (Norma) Still, Rodney (Helen) Still, Rudy (Pat) Still; a sister, Peggy (Tom) Ames, and her parents.
Visitation will be held Saturday morning, March 13 from 10:00 until 11:00 A.M. at Resurrection Life Church in Marion. For the safety of all involved masks are recommended and proper social distancing should be followed.
Funeral services will follow at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, March 13 in the Sanctuary of Resurrection Life Church, with Pastor Jason Wallace officiating. Mrs. Wallace will be laid to rest in Wallace Family Cemetery on the property of the Wallace homestead in Gresham, directed by Cox-Collins Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Resurrection Life Church Building Fund, 1217 Morning Court, Marion, SC 29571.
Mr. Bobby and family, our thoughts and prayers go out to you all. Mrs. Neesey was a wonderful and beautiful lady. She was so kind to everyone and made us all feel better all the time when she was around. Please know we are thinking of you.
Chip Hennecy
Chip Hennecy
Friend
April 1, 2021
Mr. Bobby, you will be together again and she will keep the light on for you! I love you and Ms Janice.
FRANCES Alford
Friend
March 16, 2021
I´m so sorry for you´re loss my prayers and thoughts to the Wallace family
Harold Eddings
March 15, 2021
Uncle Bobby and family I pray God gives you all comfort and peace during this difficult time.
Sandra lee
March 13, 2021
No words can say how sorry we are for your family's loss. Ms. Neesy and Mr Bobby have been a blessing for us ever since we moved to Gresham. We know Ms Neesy is in Heaven with our Lord. We wish the family God's Peace and love. Larry and Linda Windon
Larry and Linda Windon
Friend
March 12, 2021
I am so sorry for your family’s loss!! I was married to Leighton Richardson. He died 13. Years ago! We would see Bobby and Nessie years ago! She was a beautiful lady, inside and out! Love and prayers for your precious family ❤❤
Mary Alice Richardson
March 11, 2021
So sorry for your loss! Ms. Janice was one of the kindest people I have ever had the pleasure to know. Praying God comforts you all!