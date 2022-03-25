Jean
Grooms
LAMAR- Jean Knotts Grooms, age 88, died Wednesday, March 23. 2022. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 26, 2022 in Lamar Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 on Friday at the Lamar Chapel of Belk Funeral Home.
Born in Darlington County on November 27, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Louie and Gladys Nichols Knotts. Mrs. Grooms worked as a private sitter in nursing homes. She attended Will of Faith Southern Methodist Church.
Surviving is her son, Garris Grooms, a daughter, Deborah G. Moore both of Lamar , five grandchildren: Shawn Sharpe, Dustin (Jennifer) Sharpe, Cammie Grooms, Chasity Cox, Fairlynn (David) Bruce, Harley Cox and Kade Sharpe, siblings, William "Rev. Kenny" (Margaret) Knotts of Sumter, Keith (Jeannie) Knotts of Florence, Randy (Cynde) Knotts of Hartsville, Judy K. (Mac) Atkinson of Bishopville.
She was preceded in death by sisters, Clarice McCoy and Vera Bell
Memorials may be made to Will of Faith Southern Methodist Church, c/o Robbie Thomas, 1671 Hibiscus Rd, Timmonsville, SC 29161
A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com
Published by SCNow on Mar. 25, 2022.