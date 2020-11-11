Jeanette HillsCaulderJeanette Caulder of Florence, beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Mother-In-Law and Loyal Friend to many, lost her battle to COVID-19 on Wednesday November 4, 2020. Heaven has another angel, and we are going to miss her so much. The family would like to thank all the brave nurses and doctors who risk their lives every day In the McLeod COVID ICU for the excellent care that was given. Born October 29, 1955 in Heidelberg, Germany; Jeanette was the daughter of Arthur and Jeanie Hills of Killeen, Texas. Jeanette's Father retired from the Army. His career was comprised of assignments that led him all over the world resulting in many experiences for the family. Jeanette graduated High School from Izmir Turkey in 1974. She was on the School Tennis Team and loved to play tennis in her spare time. Jeanette worked at DHEC in Florence as an Account Payable Specialist for 22 years. She retired in 2017. Jeanette loved retirement! She loved and cherished spending much of her retirement with her grandkids Hampton, Fallon and her daughter Erika. There will be a hole in their hearts, but their Grandma's memory will be in their hearts forever. Jeanette's "Happy Place" as she so often called it, was sitting on the balcony at the beach or Garden City pier, listening to karaoke. A big Smile, ear to ear, always appeared while watching and listening to the waves roll in. The ocean breeze, caressing her skin, and hypnotizing deep blue sky always brought a BIG smile to her loving face. At home, each morning Jeanette would head to the backyard screened in porch, drinking her morning Hazelnut coffee, watching the birds at the feeder and hummingbirds dizzily zinging by while time slipped by with no worries enjoying Life. Jeanette was a TRUE friend. She always thought about others first. Jeanette had a group of awfully close friends: Connie McKay, Debi Cooke, Debbie Matthews, Debi Lamb, Cheryl McCready, and Cassandra Jackson. Jeanette thought the world of these ladies and she was the epitome of the unwavering love and loyalty that friends have. I know it will never be the same without hearing Jeanette's infectious laugh and the stories she would tell about spending the day shopping and enjoying precious time with her friends. They were all "shopaholic's". She would come home and say, "Honey come in here and let me show you what I got on sale! I got 10 of these for $5.99. She loved looking for deals. Jeanette loved traveling. The memorable trips to Maui, Alaska and Caribbean islands were such a part of enjoying retirement. It was time I will cherish. Jeanette and Connie would always get the best deals, always had the Trip planned perfectly and excursions booked for each day. It was always a fun getaway. Jeanette always looked forward to her favorite holiday which was Christmas and the enjoyment of the decorations. She loved decorating Christmas trees for friends and family; before ever thinking of her own. Left to cherish Jeanette's memory are her husband, Victor Caulder of Florence, her daughter; Erika (Trinity) Henderson of Kenly, NC; Five brothers: Bruce Hills of Darmstadt, Germany; Paul Dillman (Helene) of Vancouver, BC; James Hills (Diana) of Knoxville, TN; John Hills (Rebecca) of Waxahachie, TX; David Hills of Victorville, CA; Three Sisters: Cindy Hills of Brighton, CO; Patricia Hills of Boulder, CO; Joyce Abraham (deceased); Two beloved grandchildren; Hampton Henderson and Fallon Henderson of Kenly, NC and many nieces and nephews. Jeanette loved without reservation, she gave without expectation of receiving, she valued her friendships above any material possession. She was loved by many and will be missed by all of those whose life she touched. The family will hold a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the SPCA. 1434 S. McCurdy Road, Florence, SC 29506.Cain Calcutt Funeral HomeFlorence, South Carolina