Jeannyne A. Greer
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Belk Funeral Home - Darlington
229 West Broad Street
Darlington, SC
Jeannyne A. Greer , 91, died Sunday, December 5, 2020. Arrangements will be announced by Belk Funeral Home.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Belk Funeral Home - Darlington
229 West Broad Street, Darlington, SC
Dec
11
Service
2:00p.m.
Live streamed at Belk Funeral Home website
SC
Dec
11
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Grove Hill Cemetery
Darlington, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Belk Funeral Home - Darlington
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sweet Aunt Jeannyne... an amazing example of biblical womanhood; such an inspiration to me. Always doing for others; I remember her spending all night in my hospital room to provide comfort following major surgery. She is finally home, at rest, in Jesus' arms.
Brenda Deal
Family
December 17, 2020
Dear Aunt Jeannyne was a beautiful soul who possessed a giving heart. She left a legacy of love and inspiration.
Jan Feury
December 9, 2020
To our dear Greer family, our hearts are with you. Your Wilkinson cousins are celebrating her life and our precious memories with Aunt Jeanyne. She will always be with us in our hearts.
Stephen and Susan Wilkinson
December 9, 2020
My parents Jack and Ann had fond memories of Darlington in the 50s in which Benny and Jeannyne played supporting roles.
Louis Nettles
December 9, 2020
