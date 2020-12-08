Sweet Aunt Jeannyne... an amazing example of biblical womanhood; such an inspiration to me. Always doing for others; I remember her spending all night in my hospital room to provide comfort following major surgery. She is finally home, at rest, in Jesus' arms.
Brenda Deal
Family
December 17, 2020
Dear Aunt Jeannyne was a beautiful soul who possessed a giving heart. She left a legacy of love and inspiration.
Jan Feury
December 9, 2020
To our dear Greer family, our hearts are with you. Your Wilkinson cousins are celebrating her life and our precious memories with Aunt Jeanyne. She will always be with us in our hearts.
Stephen and Susan Wilkinson
December 9, 2020
My parents Jack and Ann had fond memories of Darlington in the 50s in which Benny and Jeannyne played supporting roles.