Jeffrey Carl
Fisher
Jeff Fisher, 56 of Florence, passed away on December 15, 2021 after a long illness. Jeff was the youngest of five children of the late Walt and Gloria Fisher. Jeff was a 1988 Francis Marion College graduate and owned his own custom wiring installation business for years. He previously worked in the early satellite TV business, installing car stereo systems and cellular phones. Jeff was a life long member of Central United Methodist Church where he was baptized, confirmed, married, and will be laid to rest in the church columbarium. Jeff served the church as one of the last lifeguards at it's Camp Sexton pool, drove church buses for activities, was an Eagle Scout and long time cub scout den leader that served two years as the cubmaster. Surviving are his two sons, James and Jack Fisher both of Florence; sister, Margie (Jerry) Broadway of Charlotte, NC; brothers, Mark (Debbi) Fisher of Findlay, Ohio; Don (Casey) Fisher of Atlanta, GA; Tim (Christine) Fisher of Florence and many nieces, nephews and good friends. The funeral service will be on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 2PM at Central United Methodist Church in Florence. The family will receive friends for 1 hour before the service from 1-2PM in the church commons area. Cain Calcutt Funeral Home is honored to serve the Fisher family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Scouting Ministry Fund at Central United Methodist Church, 265 West Cheves Street, Florence, S.C. 29501; the House of Hope, 1020 W. Darlington St., Florence, S.C. 29501 or a charity of one's choice
.
Cain Calcutt Funeral Home
Florence, South Carolinawww.cainfuneralhome.com
Published by SCNow on Dec. 17, 2021.